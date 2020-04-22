This is how Karla Luna told Karla Panini's betrayal with her husband Américo Garza

Share it:

In June 2015 Karla Luna attended Estrella TV's "Noches con Platanito" program, where she showed the best optimism at the time, in her third fight against cancer. The deceased commentator came to the program without wearing her oncological wig and with great faith to overcome this disease.

On that occasion Karla Luna spoke with Platanito about the betrayal she lived of who her best friend, Karla Panini, said to herself with her husband Américo Garza. She said that a few years ago the "comare güera" confessed that she had kissed her husband Américo, but that it had happened.

Every day counts for everyone, each day must be special and add up for everyone … because each human being has our own struggles and wars and they are all important, no matter how big they are, they are all valuable to us and to God, and there is the beautiful thing if we can see it, see that God never abandons us what to believe in his word and his promises, FAITH is the most important thing, we cannot lose it because then the emptiness enters with many things dark that will not help us to get out of the torment or proof that it is happening. Do not allow what is not for you Do not be afraid Have Faith And believe him, believe God, believe in Jesus I do believe and know … I feel good and I know that my miracle will soon come !!! We create with ❤️ I love you, thank you for your prayers and here I keep fighting and thanking you for another day Thanks to that anonymous angel who saw me today and brought me word of life Karla Luna A post shared by Karlita Luna (@karlalunatv) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:24 p.m. PDT





Karla Luna learned about everything between her friend Karla Panini and the father of her young daughters, on a cell phone that he gave to Karla Luna's sister, but she forgot to delete several messages and other things regarding her love affair with the "comare güera". Seeing all that, Erika Luna did not hesitate to let her sister know. The deceased comedian assured that her friend's betrayal hurt her more. "After every bad thing, something very good can come," she said tearfully.

It is something that still hurts, but I know it will happen, I know it will happen and one day it will only be a bad memory and it will stop hurting.









A few months before his unfortunate death, Karla Luna had a talk with EL DEBATE, where she shared the following words, in relation to the betrayal she experienced from her best friend, her comare: "the greatest teaching I have learned from life is that you should never deposit anything on anyone, you should not expect anything from no one".

The only one you must believe in is yourself, if we always deposit, I don't know, anything in another person, and that person fails us, everything will fall, but you will never fail yourself.

"Then you have to believe in yourself, you have to fight for yourself, you have to fight for your dreams, you have to get out of bed so that it is not just dreams and things begin to happen."

