This is how Julio César Chávez Jr. celebrated his 34th birthday

February 17, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
In the midst of a great controversy, boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. celebrated his 34th birthday and decided to share with his followers in detail how he did it with his family and closest friends.

With an elegant dinner in the patio of a home with a pool, food, desserts and a spectacular decoration, the famous one had the best time with all his guests, as this can be seen in his Instagram stories.

So the famous celebrated his 34th birthday Photo: Instagram

Among the photographs you can see that he enjoyed his birthday too, as well as his guests, who enjoyed a very good meal, a varied dessert table and a pleasant company among which he highlighted the presence of the Mexican box legend, Julio César Chávez , father of the celebrated.

Julio César Chávez enjoyed his birthday with his family Photo: Instagram

It should be remembered that, at the beginning of his celebration, Chávez Jr. congratulated himself creating a great controversy, because he assured that he would be the future president of Mexico and assure that he took the opportunity to reveal his wishes to become the president of our country .

However, this is not the only controversy in which he has been involved, as he recently surprised by ensuring that he will venture into the world of music, since he will make a record with all his favorite cumbia songs.

Currently the famous still enjoys this great day, as he has noted in his Instagram stories, where he showed that a mariachi came to surprise him to liven up this great night of celebration.

The boxer received several gifts on his birthday Photo: Instagram

In the courtyard of a house the celebration of the boxer took place Photo: Instagram

.

