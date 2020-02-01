This is how John Cena looks in the new trailer of Fast and Furious 9

Share it:

USA.- Undoubtedly something that took all the fans of speed in the cinema by surprise, was when it became known that the former fighter, Jonh Cena, would be part of the cast of Fast and Furious 9, playing a character of great importance.

The trailer has recently been shared on the Internet, and the appearance of the WWE idol has been masterful, and if that were not enough, it will give life to the main antagonist of the story.

It is worth mentioning that it is a fairly long trailer, however it has generated many doubts, because it seems that Cena, who plays Jacob, is a brother nothing more and nothing less than Dominic Toretto, character played by Vin Diesel.

Undoubtedly, although it has generated a wave of memes for being the ninth plot of the saga, the fact that Han appears in the end, embodied by Sung Kang, has forced followers not to miss the film.

Fast and Furious 9, will hit theaters in April 2020.

