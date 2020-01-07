This is how Joey King has the bruise that Patricia Arquette made by hitting her with a Golden Globe

Share it:

If you followed the gala of the Golden Globes, you will know (and share the emotion) that almost all the previous moments revolved around the reunion of Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet The 'exes' of America came nominated and the 'shippeo' was viral worldwide. And it is not for less but, in the end, the only thing we could 'witness' as fans on foot was the look Jen gave to Brad during his speech, which was our best gift from Reyes and whose image we already have of mobile wallpaper, because that's how we are.

But what we missed in the meantime 'hype' #Bradnnifer, it was another momentazo that happened in the famous elevator where the guests record a funny video. This one that concerns us was not so much, because actress Joey King was beaten by the Golden Globe from Patricia Arquette, but it was another of the viral images of the event:

Although we did not realize at that moment, the injured was responsible for communicating through her Instagram with a photo that showed how the coup became a bruise in a matter of minutes.

And in the interviews they did later, he told it as an anecdote he laughed at, even though it hurt a lot, as he confessed to the media.

HOW HAS JOEY KING THE MORATHON THAT PATRICIA ARQUETTE HAS MADE HIM IN GOLD BALLOONS TODAY?

After a few hours, the bruises evolve and, although that of Joey It grew immediately, it seems that it is already stable and is going down.

This has been taught through his Twitter account, which has also taken the opportunity to show off what happened: "Patricia Arquette he accidentally hit me with his Golden globe in the head. That phrase will give me to brag about copyright for the rest of my life. "

And we feel represented, really. Get well soon, Joey!