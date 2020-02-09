This is how Jennifer Lopez responds to those who say that her performance in the Super Bowl was ‘too sexy’

Share it:

Dear Cosmo ‘girl’, in this life there are people for everything. The ‘haters’ abound and try to look for the negative side of anything, even to what could already be considered the most epic musical performance in history. Yes, of course we mean that of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in the Super Bowl. Who could put a "but" to that moment that has given us life? Well, some poor unhappy, we suppose.

The fact is that there are those who have ventured to say that the ‘show’ of the artists in the Super Bowl was "too sexy". Yes, daughter yes, as you read it. And we would not give that comment more hype if it weren't for the response of JLo, which we found to be framed.

Last night the singer attended the ‘Independient Spirit Awards’, in which she was nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in ‘Hustlers’. On the red carpet of the awards, Jennifer Lopez He answered this to a Variety journalist who asked him about the controversy: "I honestly believe that it is nonsense. We are both really respectful artists who are mothers and very aware of what we do. We organized a show that I think was a celebration of women and of our Latin culture and it was well received. And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can't even take it into account, because it was an incredible night. A lot of nice things have come out of that, "he says, giving importance to the critics.

Far from what that small group of people think, this is what Jennifer Lopez wanted to spread: "The message of defending yourself, being a woman. That is what I want to convey to girls: be proud of who you are. And I am very proud of that night's performance, "he says. A message of empowerment that we can only applaud.

And, like the singer, we are quite tired of the sexualization of the woman's body. Since this is basically what leads some sectors to consider that dancing in a pole dance bar, as Jennifer Lopez did in the Super Bowl halftime, is "too sexy." Anyway … luckily, most of the population thinks like us. ‘JLo for president!’