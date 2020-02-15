This is how Jenni Rivera learned that her husband was abusing his daughter and his sister (VIDEO)

The success he had Jenni Rivera it was not free and he had to go through very bad times in his life, without embargo, the most difficult was when she learned that her husband José Trinidad Marín sexually abused his daughter, Chiquis, and his sister Rosy.

In accordance with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, The Diva of the Band he learned when he worked in real estate, when Rosy He confessed everything.

Jenny he pressed his sister to tell him what was happening and from the first moment he believed everything, but the hardest hit was when He told her that Chiquis was also a victim of Trino.

Immediately, The big lady She contacted her husband and asked her to wait for her at home, all with a feigned love.

However, the subject had some suspicionbecause he ran away and Jenny He could no longer tell him or do anything.

"Jenni was going to kill him," assured the driver First hand, but Trill He managed to hide for two years.

