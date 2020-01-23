Entertainment

This is how ‘I swear that’ sounds, Rosalía’s new theme featuring Omar Ayuso (‘Elite)

January 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
  • A few days before the Grammy Awards, where she acts, the Catalan releases her new ‘single’.
  • The actor Omar Ayuso is the male protagonist of this video clip, which is directed by Tanu Muiño.

    Last Wednesday Rosalia He posted an intriguing photo on his Instagram account where he appeared next to Omar Ayuso, actor of the Spanish series ‘Elite’, by title, two words: ‘I swear that’. Today we know that this image was a frame belonging to the last video clip of the singer, a theme that premiered this Thursday on YouTube and that in just a few minutes I already amassed thousands of visits as well as it became a “trending topic” in social networks. The Rosalia and ‘Elite’ binomial seems to have worked like a publicity catalyst.

    In the video clip, Ayuso plays the Catalan couple, who due to an unfortunate circumstance lies in prison. She sings a tango through a crystal with a theme that returns to the flamenco essence that made her famous, while behind it seems to have been the explicit urban sound that led with ‘Yo x Ti Tu x Mi’ or ‘With height’, more viral songs of it. Is this the course you follow for your expected third album?

    Under a careful colorful aesthetic, the theme has been produced by El Guincho, Rosalía's "partner in crime" who has already accompanied her in her greatest successes. Also, the video falls on the direction of Tanu Muiño, in charge of the visual work "Small Talk" by Katy Perry.

    It is quite likely that this is the song he presented on stage during the next Grammys Awards gala on January 26, where he confirmed his performance as well as the nomination in two categories: Revelation Artist and Best Urban Rock Album.

