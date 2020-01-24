Sports

This is how Griezmann and one of Messi's children have fun

January 24, 2020
Edie Perez
Antoine Griezmann and Leo Messi already understand each other after all the controversy at the beginning of the season about ignorance, which was assumed, that the Argentine had about the French. Few passes between the two, no assistance during the first meetings, however the passage of time has proved right to the French who without going any further, saved Barcelona in Can Misses from a historic defeat.

The Barcelona striker is one of the few players in Europe in to have scored in all competitions, and one of his secrets to understand each other better with the Argentine is to study his movements, as he has recently stated in an interview.

The good relationship on the court is also taken care of outside, so Luis Suarez spoke about it, who recounted how on occasion they have gathered for dinner. This time, in the video you see below you see a Griezmann accomplice of Mateo Messi, under the watchful eye of Leo, during the plane trip that some Barcelona players undertook for the delivery of the Golden Ball for the Argentine.

READ:  The Classic stops by the launch of Tsunami Democràtic balls to the field

Very curious and fun images that facilitate on the YouTube channel OTHER, in which they record the most unknown side of the players.

