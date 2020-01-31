This is how Francisco Trincão plays, the last signing of FC Barcelona

Share it:

FC Barcelona has announced, just a few minutes ago, the signing of the Portuguese Francisco Trincão. A skilled extreme, who will join the Catalan discipline from July 1, 2020, which comes from Sporting de Braga in exchange for 31 million euros, as announced by the Catalan entity through a statement.

During these last weeks, mainly since the serious injury of Luis Suarez, FC Barcelona has been looking for a player in the market that could replace the charrúa during the next months. A quality center forward, economically affordable and who also had a great future ahead. However, and after the break that the negotiations with Valencia by Rodrigo Moreno, The club decided on Thursday not to make any signings for the winter market.

Who is Francisco Trincão?

However, just a few hours later, the club chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu has surprised with the announcement of Trincão. Francisco Trincão is a football player born in Vianda do Costelo in 1999. An extreme, considered one of the jewels of Portuguese football with other teammates as João Felix, what You can play in both bands and 9 cigars. Skillful with the ball on his feet, Trincão stands out for a left-hander who has attracted the attention of the great European teams, among which is FC Barcelona.

The Portuguese soccer player began his career in the lower categories of Vianense and Porto until, in 2011, he signed for Sporting de Braga. Once there, and after spending a year on loan in the lower categories of Palmeiras, the end has been burning stages until reaching the first team, where it is already essential for Rúben Amorim.

This is how Trincão plays

After a great season in the second team, Trincão debuted with Sporting de Braga on December 28, 2018 in a League Cup match in front of Vitoria FC. Since then, the skilled extreme has been gaining weight in the team to become one of the most imbalancing players in the team. Also in the lower categories of the Portuguese national team, in which it shares equipment with the aforementioned João Felix.

Trincão is a skilled extreme who usually plays on the right side with a changed leg since he is left-handed. However, he can also play for the left wing and even at the point of attack, where he surprises with his great shot. Although he is not a great scorer, Trincão offers a large number of very valuable resources for a player of his characteristics.

His hallmarks are a great hit with his left leg, through which he uses millimeter passes, and a speed that allows him to get away from the opponents in one on one. Also a good vision of the game and a facility to distribute assists that have enshrined him as One of the best team attendees.

In short, el FC Barcelona is done with the services of a player of the future. An extreme, who plays behind the striker since the arrival of Rúben Amorim in Sporting de Braga, which aspires to be decisive for FC Barcelona of Quique Setién. The Portuguese will sign until 2025 with a termination clause of 500 million euros.