This is how Fede Valverde lived the penalty shootout after his expulsion in the Super Cup

Fede Valverde he was the main protagonist of the final of the Spain Supercup in which Real Madrid won Atlético de Madrid in the penalty shootout. Everyone saw his entrance to Álvaro Morata at the end of the game to avoid an occasion that could have been a definite goal for Diego Pablo Simeone.

Everyone saw the red card he received in that fundamental action for the achievement of title by those of Zinedine Zidane. What was not seen is what happened next. Only the small exchange of words that the Uruguayan had with Diego Pablo Simeone.

What has been known in recent hours is how Fede Valverde lived the subsequent minutes, in which his team took the Super Cup in the penalty shootout. Valverde climbed into the stands and sat next to Álvaro Odriozola. When his team won the victory he could not contain his emotion or his euphoria. Neither he nor any of the players who had stayed out of the final call of Zidane.