Sports

This is how Fede Valverde lived the penalty shootout after his expulsion in the Super Cup

January 15, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Fede Valverde he was the main protagonist of the final of the Spain Supercup in which Real Madrid won Atlético de Madrid in the penalty shootout. Everyone saw his entrance to Álvaro Morata at the end of the game to avoid an occasion that could have been a definite goal for Diego Pablo Simeone.

Everyone saw the red card he received in that fundamental action for the achievement of title by those of Zinedine Zidane. What was not seen is what happened next. Only the small exchange of words that the Uruguayan had with Diego Pablo Simeone.

What has been known in recent hours is how Fede Valverde lived the subsequent minutes, in which his team took the Super Cup in the penalty shootout. Valverde climbed into the stands and sat next to Álvaro Odriozola. When his team won the victory he could not contain his emotion or his euphoria. Neither he nor any of the players who had stayed out of the final call of Zidane.

READ:  The goal of Cristiano Ronaldo in the classic scorer drought

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.