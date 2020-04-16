This is how Erika Buenfil, the queen of TikTok in her youth, looked

Share it:

Erika Buenfil is one of the most recognized actresses on Mexican television; her charisma, artistic talent and beauty have conquered thousands of people. Throughout his career he has participated in more than 30 soap operas, in 14 television programs, in eight film productions, in more than 15 plays, and in the beginning of his career he recorded three albums: "Se Busca un Corazón" ( 1986), "Soy mujer" (1988) and "Cerca de ti" (1990).

Since she was a child, Erika Buenfil has been characterized by having sympathy, thanks, beauty and of course, acting talent. He recently participated in the soap opera "I give you life", where he played Andrea Espinoza de Villaseñor.

Teresa de Jesús Buenfil López, real name of Erika Buenfil, was born on November 23, 1963 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León. In the early 70s she went with her sister to a casting for a children's program, in which she was finally selected. "Cinelandia", "Festivaleando" and "The snack time with Teresita", was just the first steps of that rising star that was about to succeed in a big way.

Her first opportunity as an actress was obtained in the soap opera "Acompáñame" (1977), under the orders of the producer Irene Sabido, following with small roles in "El amor arrived later", "La Llamada de Tu Amor" and "Añoranza" in 1979. A year later he participated in "Black tears" and in the hands of Ernesto Alonso he made "Conflicts of a doctor", with his partner and friend Victoria Ruffo, until the same producer offered him his first starring role in a soap opera, " Learning to love "(1980) playing the youth antagonist.

Today millennials know the name of Erika Buenfil; Thanks to the videos that she began to publish on TikTok, the actress caused a great sensation among the new generations, who have baptized her as "The Queen of TikTok".

I am reaching another audience, which is the most important thing in this case, I am reaching out to generations that perhaps know who I am but do not know my work and that is not my work, right.

"But they are getting to know me and they are going to say 'who is he?', Of course I have many fans and followers for my career, it had to be updated somehow and inadvertently it happened … that you are not sorry what they will say, lose him fear of playing, no matter the age, is a way to escape from so much that we hear, "Erika Buenfil said previously in an interview with Las Estrellas, about the success she has obtained on the TikTok social network.

