This is how each Infinity Gem acted in the click of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

The end of Avengers: Infinity War left us all wanting to know how the story in Endgame would continue to see before our eyes how some of the best known characters in Marvel they vanished along with half the population of the Universe. The plans of Thanos were met after getting all the Infinity GemsBut how did these gems act to achieve that purpose?

A fan has developed a theory, collected in CinemaComics, which exposes in detail each of the roles played by the Gems of Infinity during the catastrophe caused by the click of Thanos.

First, the Gem of the Mind (yellow), located first in the scepter of Loki and later on the forehead of Vision. This gem would have been in charge of understand Thanos mind and carry out your thoughts.

The Gem of Power (purple color), he was already in Thanos's gauntlet at the beginning of the movie in his encounter with Hulk and Thor and would have served as a energy catalyst to the rest of gems to execute the click. On the other hand, the Soul Gem (orange color), guarded by Red Skull in Vormir, could have acted in two different ways: looking for the souls of each of the inhabitants of the universe and trapping them inside.

The Space Gem o Teseracto (blue color) was in charge of giving her power to Captain Marvel and was handed over by Loki to Thanos. This gem would have achieved connect every corner of the universe to erase half of the existing life. While the Gem of Time or Eye of Agamotto (green color), also known for being the device used by Doctor Strange, would have been responsible for controlling that all these annihilations occur at the same time, during the click.

Finally the Gem of Reality (red), guarded by The Collector, was to blame for alter reality so that the bodies of the victims of the click disappear as if it were ash.

The theories of Avengers: Infinity War are increasingly surprising and help us solve some mysteries that, if we only saw the movies of UCM, were not entirely clear.