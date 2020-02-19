This is how Disney Princesses would really dress in their times

Although we appreciate and recognize each of the princesses for their particular attire, are they faithful to the time in which their story unfolds? Disney cartoonists have not always followed contemporary fashion precisely to their protagonists. Several artists portray the young women with the typical costumes of their time if they were faithful to their times.
dawn
Shoomlah has made this version of the protagonist of Sleeping Beauty. From what is said in the plot, the film happens throughout the fourteenth century. Aurora's dress would have had more than one cape and would wear a veil with the crown. The neckline would be adorned with an ermine skin and the sleeves would have been more open.
Ariel
Ariel is placed at the end of the 19th century. In his new suit, he remembers the sea more, being water green tones, with puffed sleeves and with the tail of the dress flying, remembering his mermaid tail. In addition, his hair is collected with a very Victorian style. Shoomlah is responsible for this redesign.
Beautiful
Bella's yellow dress has been one of the most iconic of all Disney princesses. TomatoFaced versions it to the time in which the story of the story of Beauty and the Beast fits, located at some point in the 18th century, approximately when the original story was published. Bella's original suit was quite consistent with the period of time, although in this version it fits what the 1700 fashion calls for: the suit has long sleeves and the skirt presents more details as well as being more puffed up.
Snow White
CoucyI reviews the costume of the first Disney princess, one of the most recognized today. But Snow White's history unfolds in Germany in the mid-16th century, and the outfit we have known is not very accurate to the time and place. It would have been less light, with a more ornate neckline with a high neck and long sleeves.
Jasmine
Although Aladdin is based at some point in the 9th century, Wickfield fixes this drawing of Jasmine in the East of the 13th century. He does not forget about the princess's baggy boobs, but under the headband he puts a veil and tunic in blue tones. Jasmine would hardly have gone with that two-part set that was seen in the 1993 movie.
Cinderella
Margot Ceelen has reimagined several princesses including Cinderella. The story was published in the early nineteenth century, and this artist has brought a more appropriate makeover for that period: the princess's high bun disappears and her blue dress would have had more layers with ornaments. The new hairstyle leaves the hair looser with mantilla. And of course, the design of the crystal shoes would not have been so 1950, the year the film was released.
Pocahontas
SilverVanadis versiona Pocahontas costume. Although many other princesses have periods of time and places that are difficult to pinpoint, Pocahontas relies freely on a real historical figure and a certain time. The real one was the daughter of Chief Powhatan and lived in what is now Virginia in the 17th century. As a woman belonging to that tribe, she would probably wear braids, leather skirt and tattoos all over her body. In addition to the many jewels he wears around his neck, he would surely have a cape.
Rapunzel
Niobesnuppa does not forget Rapunzel's long hair. The plot of 'Tangled' takes place in Germany at the end of the 18th century. The fashion of this era favored tight dresses but with very swollen skirts and sleeves. Although most women would wear their hair, Rapunzel goes a bit against the styles of his time.
Tiana
Fairlightedzoe is inspired by the spirit of New Orleans of the 20s. Tiana's original dress is the one that perhaps is less in line with the era in which her narration is located. Because undoubtedly the most appropriate fashion for this princess would go to the flapper style of that decade. She would have shorter hair, a dress with thin straps and shorter with a low waist, etc.
Vaiana
Vaiana's history is situated in a fictional country of Polynesia, but Wickfield is inspired by the cultures of that area of the first century, based on the film's clues. The drawing does not depart much from the clothes of the original. Her skirt has more layers and there are more tattoos on her skin, but in general it is very similar.
