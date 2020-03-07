This is how Christina Aguilera's new song sounds

Share it:

We already knew that the remake from 'Mulán', which hits theaters next March 27th, will be slightly different from what we were seeing in the latest adaptations in live-action of classics of Disney. The slope musical It is one of the great differences that we will see with the animated film, because here we will not have the protagonists looking at the camera and singing, but the music will sound in the background, as soundtrack. However, although there will be new topics more in line with the style of the tape, this does not mean that we will not listen to classic songs like 'My reflection', which we knew he will interpret Christina Aguilera, as it was two decades ago, with only 16 years.

Now we have just discovered that the singer has also created a new theme for 'Mulán' entitled "Loyal Brave True", which you can already hear a small preview:

Aguilera has stated that "The movie 'Mulán' and the song 'Reflection' coincided with the signing of my first record deal. It is wonderful to participate again in a film so incredible that it overflows power and meaning, a meaning that resists the passage of time: stay true to yourself, be who you are and teach to be brave. My new song, 'Loyal Brave True', represents a very subtle balance between strength and vulnerability ". This has been written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree.

Both songs will appear in the film and in the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, with a soundtrack composed and directed by Harry Gregson-Williams, which will go on sale on March 25. And also at the end of the month the music videos of Aguilera's two songs.