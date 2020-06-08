This is how Chile arranged the 2015 Copa América draw according to the FIFA Gate series

Share it:

Chile became champion of the 2015 Copa America by beating Argentina on penalties

Sergio Jadue, boss of Chilean soccer between 2011 and 2015, is the protagonist of the series President, available to users of Prime Video, Amazon's streaming platform. In the third chapter, the story focuses on the preview of the America's Cup 2015, key in the management of the leader, who managed to get the contest back to his country after more than 20 years.

As fiction shows in its eight chapters, Julio Humberto Grondona was behind all the important decisions that Conmebol made and this was not going to be the exception. After the crack between the 10 leaders about which company should keep the television rights to the competitions, Mariano Jinkis (Full Play), who had bribed all the members of the organization, wins the offer. Although fiction shows that the late AFA president did not endorse modern methods of paying bribes through transfers to shell company accounts, he accepts defeat.

That is why Don Julio, the only one who voted against Full Play, recommends Jadue, played by Andrés Parra, to accompany the rest of the leaders, since that would allow him to win a favor from his colleagues. That favor would come later, when Brazil refuses to host the 2015 Copa América and then asks that another country take over.

Luis Margani plays Julio Humberto Grondona

Immediately, Luis Bedoya, president of Colombian soccer, indicates that his nation should host the tournament, but It is Grondona who pulls the lever in favor of Jadue and asks everyone to support Chile as headquarters. In a couple of minutes, everyone raised their hands and The Red became a host. However, it was not yet the moment to celebrate for the Chilean leader: "The parties are won in the draw", he reminded him Don Julio.

According to the series, Jadue asked Jorge Sampaoli, coach of the Chilean team at the time, who were the most accessible rivals that Chile could run into? in the first phase. Thus, with a simple trick, Ecuador, Mexico and Bolivia were drawn in Group A together with the local cast. While there is no concrete proof that this has happened in reality, fiction shows how Jadue ordered to put the balls of those teams in a freezer and agreed with who should take them from the ciborium so that he only caught the cold when it was the turn to select the rivals of Chile.

The selected host was finally champion of the 2015 Copa América and added its first star. In the initial phase he added 7 points, the product of two wins and a draw, later eliminated Uruguay, Peru and finally Lionel Messi Argentina on penalties. With Jadue As president, the ANFP could celebrate for the first time in its history.

While all this is going on, the character in Grondona, incarnated by Luis Margani, recounts from the afterlife how it is that the FBI had managed to tap the phones of several Conmebol leaders during a FIFA convention in Zurich: "Everything started to go to shit here." There the door opens in fiction for Chuck Blazer, who ended up being the mole of the scandal, and is described as a "Santa Claus" who loves parties and alcohol. But there will be time in the rest of the chapters for this stage.

