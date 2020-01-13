This is how Carrusel Deportivo lived the penalty shootout of the Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid took the victory against Atlético de Madrid in the penalty shootout in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, thus unbalancing the balance in the final to single match between both teams in the Simeone era (3-2 for the Real Madrid thanks to this title).

In the batch, Antonio Romero and Miguel Martín Talavera narrated in 'Carousel Sports' the seven launches that were in the fateful Jeddah penalty shootout.

In that batch, Real Madrid scored the four penalties thrown (Carvajal, Rodrygo, Modric and Sergio Ramos), while at Atlético he only scored Trippier (Saúl Ñíguez and Thomas Partey failed).