This is how Carmen Salinas and Joaquín López Dóriga looked when they were young

The saying goes well; "To remember is to live again", and who on Thursday used the well-known "Troback Thursday" or "Thursday of remembrance" were Joaquín López Dóriga and Carmen Salinas, stars who relived a special moment they had in the past.

Through his official Instagram account, the journalist shared an unpublished photograph with the film, television and theater actress who quickly reminded many of his young days.

In this photograph you can see the two figures of Mexican television at a very young stage of their lives and happy after "an unforgettable interview", according to the words of Carmen Salinas herself.

Thank you dear JOAQUÍN what a nice photo !!! And unforgettable the interview you did to me. I admire you and respect you very much for being such a brilliant journalist, but most of all a great friend. God bless you, I hug you with love, "Salinas wrote, recalling that moment with López Dóriga.

Currently Joaquín López Dóriga, 73, is one of the most famous journalists in Mexico and Latin America, endorsing his place with more than 50 years of career.

On the other hand, Carmen Salinas, 80, is also a great figure of Mexican television and also one of the most beloved actresses by the public, with more than 60 years of artistic career.