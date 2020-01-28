TV Shows

This is how Biby Gaytán celebrated his 48th birthday

January 28, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Biby Gaytán received countless birthday messages and was surrounded by his beautiful family; Yesterday the actress who stars in "Chicago the musical" turned 48 years old. Thanks to the publications that his daughters Ana Paula and Alejandra Capetillo made on their social networks, the followers of the singer also learned how she celebrated this special day.

The Capetillo Gaytán family spent a pleasant moment in a restaurant in Mexico City, to celebrate the life of Biby Gaytán, who sang the traditional Mañanitas; Between screams and applause from her children and her husband Eduardo Capetillo, the actress blew out the candle on her cake, mentioning that she has always been very excited to make a wish on her birthday, "Thank you my loves for making me so happy," she said.

In social networks her children and her husband dedicated loving messages on the occasion of her birthday. Eduardo Capetillo wrote next to a photo where they are both riding a horse: "happiness, blessings, health and much peace is what I wish you this and every day love", to which the birthday girl replied: "I love you beyond what I can express with words ❤️❤️❤️ ".

His first-born Eduardo Jr, the lively portrait of his father, expressed in his Instagram feed: "Congratulations, I love you very much, I have the best mom in the world." For his part Ana Paula Capetillo, thanked Biby for being:

The best, the best mom, the best friend, the best accomplice and the best 'Velma Kelly'.

"I hope you know how much I love you, you are my entire world, thank you for always believing in me and accompanying me in everything I do, I adore you."

