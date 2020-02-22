This is how beautiful Angelica Rivera wore a wedding dress in La Dueña

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The soap opera La Dueña, produced by Florinda Meza and starring Angélica Rivera and Francisco Gattorno, placed this couple in 1995 as the favorite of Mexican television.

Angélica Rivera made history in the world of Mexican soap operas with this Televisa production that everyone saw in the afternoon, on channel 2, The Channel of the Stars.

One of the first scenes was key in history, since Regina (Angelica Rivera) was planted on the altar by Mauricio (Eduardo Santamarina).

A video circulates on YouTube in which the scene shows how Regina cries inconsolably, defeated and sad to realize that Mauricio never came to the call to marry her.

Photo: Video capture novel La Dueña YouTube Televisa



And especially calls the elegance with which Angelica Rivera embodied and dressed Regina, who in that scene looks beautiful and wears a white dress that matches with a hat that fits her beautifully.

Angelica Rivera



Angelica Rivera, in a nutshell, looks like a doll dressed as a bride, and although she cries on the scene, she is remembered as one of the best that the actress had in the plot of La Dueña.

Where is Mauricio? "Regina asks the priest and some guests, realizing that he does not arrive at the church. Then he runs in anguish waiting to see him, but never appears.

Photo: Capture of the soap opera video La Dueña YouTube Televisa



Cynthia Klitbo, Salvador Sánchez, the first actress Rosita Quintana, Norma Herrera, Josefina Echánove, Raúl Ramírez and Jorge del Campo, among others, also performed in La Dueña.

Angelica Rivera has been away from television for several years. He left her to marry just over ten years ago with Enrique Peña Nieto, former president of the Mexican Republic.

THE OWNER | Regina Is Planted in the Altar.



Distilling love was the soap opera in which Angélica last performed in 2007 and starred with Eduardo Yáñez, which was a success as well.









Scenes of Angelica Rivera dressed as a bride in La Dueña from 7 minutes:







