This is how Barbara Regil overcame her boyfriend's infidelity with her best friend

January 2, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Barbara de Regil broke the silence about the infidelity that her partner committed while she was pregnant with her best friend and told the press how she managed to overcome it.

It is nothing to which I have lived. You always have to believe in life again. If someone disappoints you it was that person, not the world. You have to fall in love again, "he confessed.

According to the fitness model, from everything bad there will always be something good and he mentioned that people should love with all their soul and when someone is deceived they may suffer at the time, but not contain themselves in the future.

There are good souls or bastards. And I had a friend who was not a friend, who was a woman who did not think, "he revealed.

Finally, he explained that there are many people in the world who do not like to think about the consequences of their actions.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

