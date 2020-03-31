This is how Baby Sonic looked in Sonic: The Movie before the redesign

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When we first saw Sonic in the trailer for Sonic: The MovieThere were many of us who put our hands on our heads. To the point that criticism led Paramount Pictures to completely redesasapland the character. And the truth is that the change was very liked, with a blue hedgehog much closer to its namesake of video games.

But … what happened to the great Baby Sonic? Indeed, being a character that was not revealed until later, when Sonic's new desasapland had already been introduced, we never saw him in his original conception. And now, this has been revealed thanks to the publication of a deleted scene that Paramount has shared (via Nintendolife) and which will be present in the domestic edition of the film. You can see the scene below.

Obviously, being a deleted scene, it is a cut in which we will not find digital effects. Something that does not prevent being able to see the desasapland that version of Sonic had before making the decision to start "from scratch".

In addition, this small video makes us think that, at first, Paramount had thought of giving more importance to the character of the owl and, therefore, also to Baby Sonic himself. Remember, in any case, that the domestic version reaches the market today.

In order to enjoy the Blu-Ray version, we will have to wait a little longer, since it is dated for May 19, 2020. Hopefully, at least, there will be no delays in that edition due to issues related to the current crisis in the coronavirus.

In any case, it is a good time for all those who did not go to theaters in their day, to see a movie that is already one of the most successful of all time in terms of productions based on video games. In fact, it has far exceeded the barrier of $ 300 million in revenue and worldwide.