This is how Atala Sarmiento looked when she was redhead and tanned

Atala Sarmiento once again conquered social networks because he shared an unpublished photo of how he looks with red hair because as everyone knows we have always seen with blonde hair, so he impressed everyone by how different he looks.

"Here the photo of my teenage stage (17 years as the song) when I was half redhead, I had wavy hair, my eyebrows had not been plucked and I had not learned that the sun does a lot of damage to my very white and delicate skin hahaha"Atala wrote in networks.

Atala's photo reached more than five thousand likes in addition to several comments of all kinds where they let her know that she looks very charming with that hair tone, although apparently the former collaborator of Ventaneando did not like it at all.

"Always very beautiful since I was my beautiful Ata! The years do not pass by you", "Beautiful a huge hug, I have always admired and wish you", "You changed a lot but beautiful at each stage of your life," wrote the Internet users.

It is worth mentioning that for some time Atala decided to move to Spain to carry out other projects because after finishing the Intruders program he preferred to look for new opportunities.

