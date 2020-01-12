This is how all competitors are positioning themselves against Disney +

Share it:

When Disney announced the launch of its own streaming platform, the competition shook. Not so much because his offer of originals was to take over the market, but also partly because he began to withdraw and concentrate his classics in a gigantic catalog of family content capable of attracting the next generation of spectators: consumers of content on demand more avid. Not surprisingly, and according to Netflix's own data, 60% of its subscribers watch series and movies for children regularly.

In short, Disney + debuted in the United States on December 12 and, according to the company's own data, in just 24 hours it already had more than 10 million users. Until December 11, the app was downloaded 22 million times, producing 85% of those downloads in the United States, according to the Apptopia website.

The service will arrive in Spain on March 31. Disney already clarified that the availability of titles may vary in each territory depending on the agreements that the company had previously signed, in our country mainly with Movistar +. In the United States, the catalog includes Disney's own bookstore, with some 500 films and 7,500 episodes of television series and programs, the Marvel and Pixar film universes; the 30 seasons of 'The Simpsons'; or the saga of 'Star Wars'; as well as series and original films derived from these properties.

The global competition response: strategic and more original agreements

Logically, one of the first companies to counterattack before the landing of Disney in the 'streaming' was Netflix. For starters, he has signed an agreement with Nickleodeon to offer his series and develop new original productions based on some of his most popular characters. How a 'spin off' of 'SpongeBob' starring Squidward or a special from 'A crazy house' in the style of 'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', from 'The Ninja Turtles'. According to The New York Times, this agreement is valued at 200 million dollars (180.6 million euros) and will last for several years.

Further, Netflix will continue to collaborate with Dreamworks, a study with which it has been working since 2013 and with whom he has created innovative series such as 'Puss in Boots: Trapped in an Epic Tale', his first interactive experiment based on another lucrative franchise: 'Shrek'. And he will continue to attract talent at the checkbook to expand his offer of originals.

Netflix has signed the creators of the most recent Disney Channel hits. Chris Nee, the force behind 'Doctor Toys' and 'Vampirina'; Alex Hirsch, architect of 'Gravity Falls'; Naketha Mattocks, executive behind 'The descendants'; and Kenny Ortega, father of the 'High School Musical' franchise, recently moved to the 'streaming' giant.

HBO Max has not been left behind either, closing an agreement with Sesame Street, the creators of 'Sesame Street'. The next WarnerMedia platform, whose US debut is scheduled for spring, will host five decades of programming by the production company, which will also create several new series and derivative programs.

The HBO Max catalog will also include the contents of cartoon Network –You have already announced a miniseries of 'Adventure Time'–, Adult swim –Home, for example, of 'Rick and Morty'–, Looney tunes; and the complete catalog of Studio Ghibli. When and how it will reach Europe and Spain is still a mystery.

Even Apple TV +, which has been operating since November 1, has produced 'Snoopy in space' and 'Helpsters', another series of Sesame Street. The exception, everything is said, is Amazon, that before the thrust of its competitors has decided to reduce its investment in original children's production, as published by the Los Angeles Times, to focus on acquiring them. You may also be spending your entire budget on the expected and multi-million dollar adaptation of 'The Lord of the Rings'.

The situation in Spain: from Movistar's huge and dependent offer to the imperturbable Filmin

Movistar offers, without a doubt, the largest catalog of children's content in our country, basically because it works as a platform and also hosts different channels. Among children and preschoolers it has Nick Jr, Disney Jr, Panda Channel and Baby TV; the juveniles are Nickelodeon and Disney XD; and between all ages also distributes Disney Channel, Boing and Clan TV. In short, several Disney brands.

The mouse company is now working to retrieve its catalog worldwide. In Spain, Disney signed an agreement with Movistar in November 2017 for a duration of three years to launch the Movistar Disney channel, where it broadcasts its content in first. The contract granted the rights to broadcast Disney movies that were not premieres on the Movistar + platform and will be in effect until the end of 2020. It appears that the two companies are renegotiating these conditions to close the next Disney + release in our country. At the moment, Movistar does not forward any further information.

As several media have published, in Spain Disney is considering the option of integrating into previously established services, such as Movistar +, Vodafone or Orange, which already offer access to other streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO in their television packages. But it does not rule out arriving in our country alone, in which case it would have an approximate price of 6.99 euros per month. To top it off, and if there is no news, Disney will continue broadcasting through its linear channels. The idea worldwide is that its landing on digital does not harm its traditional business in pay-TV. Although everything remains to be seen.

While Movistar and Disney sit down to resolve these issues, Netflix has long since been unchecked, approximately five years ago, to produce its own content for children and young people. As noted at the beginning, among the originals, stand out 'Supermonstruos', 'Captain Underpants' or the series 'Baby Boss'; bets as original as 'Beatbugs', inspired by songs by The Beatles, or the Spanish animated film 'Klaus'. Among the licensed titles, it has 'Pokémon', 'Dora the Explorer', 'Ladybug' or 'Pocoyo', available the latter on almost all platforms. Likewise, and as Xataka already published, one of his main weapons is his vast catalog of anime.

The selection of HBO, which also has a children's channel, will not be greatly affected by the arrival of Disney + since its catalog is based on other franchises. At the moment, it includes titles like the aforementioned 'Sesame Street', but also 'The Paw Patrol', 'Peppa Pig', 'Tom and Jerry', 'Doraemon', 'Las supernenas', a good handful of 'Lego' series or 'My Little Pony' and the 'Harry Potter' film saga. Given the fragmentation by seasons that children contents usually suffer, it should be noted that HBO offers the 10 seasons of 'Adventure Time' in full.

In the careful catalog of Filmin the nostalgic will find jewels of the 70s and 80s as 'Asterix', 'Once upon a time the human body', 'The Maya bee', 'David the Gnome', 'The Tiny' or 'Sandokan'. The label to find them all: What you saw. In its children's channel there are also collections of stories, small stories and countless independent titles.

The arrival of Disney + will not affect them at all because they don't have company titles precisely because they work with independent distributors. As in all services, the rights of some titles expire while new ones arrive, but from Filmin they ensure that the bulk of their children's programming is quite stable.

The grill of Amazon, as pointed out when talking about its global strategy, it depends more on acquisitions than on its own production. In Spain they offer basics such as 'Peppa Pig', 'Pocoyó', 'La Patrulla Canina' or 'Caillou' and the films 'Gru, my favorite villain', 'The Flintstones' or 'Shrek'. It is also true that most of these titles are available on several platforms.

Finally, do not forget about YouTube Kids, an application that in December 2019 had more than 100 million downloads and, in fact, it works as a gateway to audiovisual content for most children around the world. Again, 'Peppa Pig' or 'Sesame Street' are some of its star content, in this case, in addition, free.

