This is how Alison Brie would look like Hulka

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bets begin to point to Alison Brie ('Glow') as the perfect candidate to become Jennifer Walters, aka Hulka, in the series that Marvel Studios prepares for Disney + on Bruce Banner's cousin. It is true that we had been talking a lot about this bet that will be the debut of the character in the MCU since the studio has recently decided to confirm that it will be in 2021 when the series arrives. And of course, this implies that it will be this same 2020 when production begins.

Estimating that it will be in summer when the shooting of 'Hulka' starts, the team has to start looking for casting, and among the names that sound the most are in addition to Alison Brie, those of Stephanie Beatriz, Constance Wu, Blake Lively, Eliza Dushku, which has been responsible for doubling the character in its animated version, and Gina Carano. But Brie seems the favorite, at least for the fans, who can already see her dressed as the character thanks to the work that the graphic artist has done BossLogic, which you have below:

Only rumors

What do you think of what Alison Brie looks like with the classic Hulka outfit? No doubt the actress already has experience in delivering blows after passing through 'Glow', but we do not know if Marvel will end up confirming this vision or not. We'll be alert. Meanwhile, Brie herself has wanted to talk about the rumors that concern her, and although she has confirmed to be delighted with the possibility of becoming the heroine, she has also assured that there have been no calls from Marvel. As he told James Cordon "I woke up with many publications of Instagram with pictures of me and Hulka, and I just thought, 'great'"