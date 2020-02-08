This is how Alejandra Guzmán's buttocks look after 11 years of that surgery

Share it:

Alejandra Guzmán, shared a video on her official account a video on Instagram where she appears dancing with tight leggins, however, what caught the attention of the clip, is the appearance of her buttocks.

It should be remembered that, in 2019, the famous singer underwent cosmetic surgery for buttock augmentation, which put her health at risk, to the point of lasting several convalescent days.

In the clip, Guzmán is seen in what looks like a ballet class, with music going up in the background and receiving instruction from the woman who accompanies her.

At the bottom of the post you can read: "Reconnecting the body, the mind and the soul", so that his fans did not hesitate to give his affection samples, noting that the artist's butt looks spectacular, 'beautiful as always' .

It should be remembered that, after three months of recovery, the singer mentioned that she had learned the lesson and had been lucky to get out alive, as published by TeleDiario.

Dr. Valentina Bathrobe injected a substance called methyl methacrylate between the subdermis and muscle. The application had a cost of 98 thousand pesos.

However, after the bad time that happened Alejadran Guzmán, due to an operation with aesthetic purposes, it is known that the singer and actress has resorted again to surgeries to rejuvenate her face.