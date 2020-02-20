         This is how a movie begins: a review of the best cinema credit titles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Good credit titles are much more than a mere succession of names: they are a declaration of intent. It's fine to pay your correct tribute to who makes a movie, in front of and behind the cameras, but a good movie goes out of its way to make even the smallest corner of its footage overflow meaning. And that includes credit titles, in bad hands a mere process, but in the hands of someone creative a unique opportunity.

In the new installment of 'Everything is a lie in film and television' we pay tribute to the best credit titles in history, those who take advantage of fonts, soundtrack and design to create an atmosphere related to the film. Perhaps a symbolic summary of what we are going to see. A reinterpretation An accelerated version. Today we tell you the origin of credit titles and their evolution.

How to open your mouth

From the masterpieces of Saul Bass's synthetic design to his contemporary replica in 'Catch Me If You Can', going through the animated mess of 'The Pink Panther' or the mini-letter with a message from 'The Lord of War'. Before all that, lThe credit titles were mere informative posters, if anything with some background canvases that pointed to the atmosphere of the film. But then they became devastating missiles about what we were about to see.

We have compiled the best, full of unforgettable soundtracks and plastic dares that are often forbidden for the rest of the films they accompany. Often advancing them on the left and without looking back, all these credit titles are memorable by themselves, and this is our tribute.