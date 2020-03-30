This is Half-Life 2 in VR and with the Half-Life engine: Alyx

Share it:

Not a second has lost Vect0R, the modder that has transferred a small fragment of Half-Life 2 to the engine of the new Half-Life: Alyx, thus bringing the Valve classic to virtual reality with Source 2.

The modder explains that what he has been able to achieve is quite limited because the Source 2 SDK is not public and Valve does not plan to make it public at the moment. Still the result is not bad.

An adaptation of Half-Life 2 to virtual reality is currently under development, but at the moment it is not finished since development did not start until last year.

This demo was done with the original map file and the conversion of certain elements of the 2004 game to the new Valve release for VR that has revolutionized the most involved players in this technology.

This mod was made in less than a week and it already looks pretty good, if Valve decided to launch the development software of its current engine in a matter of a few months, we might have a new Half-Life 2 for virtual reality with all the graphic boasting of Alyx.

Half-Life: Alyx has also been recently launched and mouse and keyboard play without using any virtual reality device. Although it is a way of playing that many players are demanding it does not seem that it is possible for now and at Valve they want players to be able to experience the title without VR to understand why they have chosen that technology for development.