This is Enrique Urbizu's new series for Movistar +

A woman nicknamed La Llanera leaves prison after 17 years. During her confinement, she has been sitting every year in the vile club and pardoned at the last moment. His son Juan was born in the cell and does not know his father, the famous bandolier Lagartijo. Mother and son will try to live the freedom that has been denied so many years while they are persecuted by gangs of bandits and shotguns of the Governor. Lagartijo, Aceituno and the Governor look for La Llanera, but they also look for each other. In nineteenth-century Spain there is no place for everyone, much less for traitors.

After ‘Gigantes’ and with the same creative team, Enrique Urbizu get back behind the cameras to direct 'Freedom', again for Movistar + and produced by LAZONA. Starring Baby (La Llanera), Isak Férriz (Olive), Xabier Deive (Lizard), Jorque Suquet (John)Sofia Oria (Queen), Jason Fernandez (Juan) and with the collaboration of Pedro Casablanc (Don Anastasio) and Luis Callejo (The Governor), the new fiction will be set in the Spain of 1807 in which the bandits were mixed with robbers and bourgeois.

The series, which will consist of 5 episodes of 50 minutes, will be shot over 15 weeks in different locations in the Community of Madrid, Segovia, Cuenca and Guadalajara and the script will be provided by Miguel Barros and Michel Gaztambide.

“Personally, shooting‘ Libertad ’, an adventure story set in the nineteenth century, starring a handful of fascinating characters, and being able to do it in magnificent natural exteriors is an adjustment of accounts with my vocation as a filmmaker. It's the story of Lucia, La llanera and her son Juan. It begins with his release after seventeen years in prison. Once outside they must fight without quarter to become masters of their destinies, ”explains the director.