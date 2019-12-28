This is Dustin's favorite theory (Gaten Matarazzo)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We had our last dose of 'Stranger Things' this summer. However, from the moment we saw all the chapters in the marathon and we just saw the fiction created by the Duffer Brothers, the craziest theories have never ceased to pass through our minds. What will the inhabitants of Hawkins hold for the future?

The protagonists are not oblivious to the amount of rumors and theories that circulate on the internet. The one who has seen the least or coherent medium theory that makes him a hero or villain in history. In the end everyone has their favorite, what they would like to happen or what, at least, is funny to think. He has done so Gaten Matarazzo in a conversation with Variety. The actor, who plays Dustin In the Netflix series, he has chosen his favorite among all the crazy internet theories.

They are all interesting. My favorite theory is that in which Suzie is actually the brains of the Russians, a spy working for her government. I think that is as stupid as it is fun. Of course, I hope that does not happen precisely because it would be very rare.

Beyond crazy theories, Matarazzo also talked about what will be the future of his character:

It's really hard to say because I don't know where the characters are going. At this point, he goes with the wind. At the end of the season all the boys are divided because they move out of Hawkins. Eleven goes with Will and Joyce to try to find some kind of peace and the rest of the gang is left behind. I don't know how that will work. I mean Mike and Eleven separate is crazy. I think the fans are going to freak out.

The fourth season of 'Stranger Things' is scheduled to begin filming this same month of January.