This is Devil's Ruin, the new exotic gun of Destiny 2

Destiny 2 premieres 2020 with a small snack straight to the table of all the guardians on this side of the galaxy. Bungie confirms the reception of a new exotic weapon, called Devil’s Ruin (the official translation is “Devil’s Ruin”).

This solar energy gun has an advantage called "Close the Crack", which allows the weapon to be loaded by holding the trigger. When shooting, it emits a particularly effective stun laser against champions in a run.

The adventure linked to its unlocking is already available at this time for all players who own the season pass. You can check its effectiveness on the battlefield through the following video:

Xur objects weekend of January 10

Like every weekend, the agent of the nine does not miss the appointment with the guardians of half Destiny universe. Xur lands on this occasion in a rare place: The rig. This area is the center of the entire Titan map. Simple and direct. This has been the chosen equipment:

Dark Claw (Energy sword): 29 fragments of legend.

Luck Pants (Hunter's boots): 23 fragments of legend.

Cross Steps (Sorcerer's boots): 23 fragments of legend.

Eternal Warrior (Titan's helmet): 23 fragments of legend.

Next to the exotic ones, Xur continues to offer the invitation mission, whose pass costs only 9 fragments of legend. On the other hand, if you are still looking for first-year objects, you have the possibility of acquiring an isochronal engram for the modest price of 97. All collector guardians will welcome the disbursement.

The star of this weekend is Dark Claw, without a doubt. The possibility of launching projectiles through combos makes it a fundamental weapon to clean large areas of enemies in PvE modes.

