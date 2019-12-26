This is Concord, the town of "Little Women" and that hides much more to see

Share it:

Christmas is not only family reunions, they are also smells and customs. I remember how children were taken to the movies so that we would not bother while cooking or in the evenings of December 25 watching television. One of the classics that was never missing was "Little Women" and now that they release it again I would like to take you to Concord, the town of "Little Women" and that hides a lot more to see.

Concord It is in Massachusetts, United States, and it is a small historical and literary wonder. A powder magazine of privileged minds that initiated a movement, a revolution and the place where the War of Independence began. It is a town proud of its history and its former inhabitants, and a place I recommend going.

Orchard House, the house of 'Little Women'

Orchard House, which will always be Louisa May Alcott's house and the place where his wonderful novel "Little Women" takes place. It is the home of his childhood, in a privileged place of the beautiful Concord and that remains perfectly intact. The author moved more than 20 times throughout her life, but this residence always remained always special, joys and sorrows to remember in equal parts. Although they were poor they were raised with a exquisite education thanks to family friends like Nathaniel Hawthorne or Henry David Thoreau.

The house, completely Visible inside with unforgettable guided tours, was reproduced completely for filming on Concord grounds. The original is a wonderful museum in which the drawings that Louisa are preserved (Jo in the movie) made on the walls of the attic, or embroideries of his, as well as scenarios of the works he mounted to entertain his sisters. The path that leads to the front door, to travel through it, is to enter a happy childhood.

Right next to the house is a kind of church – barn in which was the Concord School of Philosophy, with Louisa May Alcott's father as "director." Starting from the idea of ​​Plato's Academy, the great and restless minds of the moment passed by to talk about philosophy and transcendentalism, Neo-Platonism and Hegelianism.

Minute Men and the shot that was heard throughout the world

The Minute Men they were civil settlers who organized independently in militias, well prepared, with military weapons and tactics and of vital importance in the American Revolutionary War. On April 19, 1775, the War of Independence in Lexington and Concord with an armed conflict known in history as "the shot that was heard throughout the world".

In the Minute Man National Historical Park, there is living history of the United States freedom. Essential are the visits to the battlefields of Concord and Lexington to recover the revolutionary spirit that began with the writings of the authors of Concord. Recreations of the struggles that were lived there are frequent and all that libertarian feeling is very present. Just one thing, the Old North Bridge The original was dismantled in 1793 because it was impracticable, and rebuilt and re-thrown many times throughout its history. The current replica, on the exact site and from 1956, was built following the original designs and was restored in 2005.

The Old Manse, the house of literary minds

The Olde Manse was built in 1770 by Ralph Waldo Emerson's grandfather and the property borders the Concord River, and the Old North Bridge, which makes it possible to see one of the first battles of the War of Independence from the rear windows. Emerson moved to her after the death of her grandfather and lived there with more relatives, including her mother. About seventy years later, Nathaniel Hawthorne moved into the house with his newly released wife, the transcendentalist writer and painter Sophia Peabody. Something vandals they recorded with the brilliant of her ring some love poems in the window panes They face the river. There they continue for the rest of the time.

As another curiosity, right next to the house there is a kind of garden and garden, a carefully maintained replica of which designed Henry David Thoreau As a wedding gift for the newlyweds. It is planted and replanted so that it always looks perfect with the same plants and flowers that he chose. The visit to the house, as to everything you can find in Concord is something totally recommended. I already warn you that, if the volume of Europeans has not increased much, they will be very surprised at how they got there and why they want to know what happened there.

Sleepy Hollow, the beautiful cemetery full of peace

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery is more than a cemetery that bears a horror novel name, and no, it's not the one that Washington Irving is talking about, nor is he buried here, but there are many more. Of course Louisa May Alcott rests here, in the town where he was so happy and that we all know. They are very close to her Nathaniel Hawthorne, writer of 'The Scarlet Letter' and 'Mossess from the Old Manse', Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau. Great minds rest in the same place.

The Walden Pond: when Henry David Thoreau went to the woods

I went to the woods because I wanted to live deliberately; face only the essential facts of life and see if he could learn what she had to teach. I wanted to live deeply and discard everything that was not life … not to realize, at the time of death, that I had not lived

I'm going to change the movie for a moment because I know that many of you are remembering it right now. Yes, this piece of literature from Henry David Thoreau you have heard it in 'Dead poets society', because he went to a cabin in the forest to live to think, to live far from civilization … although not even in his time he was too far from the town. Today the Walden Pond is still a wonderful place where ideas flow and there is a tranquility that you can't find anywhere else and is very close to the center of Concord.

