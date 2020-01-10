This is Big O, the 'all-in-one' that fuses console and PC

Share it:

Big O. This is what the proposal of Origin To create what they say is "the ultimate machine in entertainment and content creation." It is a device that wants to combine the best of both worlds as far as video games are concerned, and that means a hybrid desktop system that has a personalized PC inside and a console to choose between PS4 Pro, an Xbox One S or Nintendo Switch. Among the main features highlighted by Origin, being able to have the best games on both platforms, play 4K and HDR on console and also 240hz on PC with a monitor that allows it. "Everything is covered."

Basic PC Specifications

The system and the proposal is not new. A tribute platform was presented last year as part of the 10th anniversary of Origin. What was a museum piece now happens to have a product line that will go on sale with several elements of personalization such as being able to choose the color of the structure, the liquid of cooling and the illumination. Among the possibilities there is also the option to customize the computer with all types of processors, hard disk and RAM. The proposed base configuration is as follows:

CPU — Intel Core i5-9600K

Motherboard – ASRock Z390M Pro4

Refrigeration — Origin Frostbite 120 all-in-one liquid cooler

RAM — 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3000

GPU — GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Memory —240GB Corsair Force MP510 M.2 NVMe SSD

PSU —450W Corsair SFX series

Operating System — Windows 10 Home

Premium, capture and crossplay configurations

Naturally, all this can be expanded and improved with better processor up to an i9 or RAM Up to 64 gigabytes. The price is not exactly cheap, since the console is disassembled without its housing and integrated into this system and exceeds $ 2,000 depending on the version and console chosen. Because no, it is not allowed to have more than one platform installed in this hybrid that seems interesting, although it is also somewhat late considering that this same 2020 will be the year of the arrival of the new consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Note that if the price is not a problem, you still have a space on the device to install a capture card Elgato 4K60 Pro to capture and stream. One of the peculiarities of this device is that it allows you to offer multiscreen to play both PC and console and, in the case of games with crossplay, play at the same time locally. And yes, it is now available to buy.

