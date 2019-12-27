This is all we know about the third season of 'You'

Share it:

The end of the first season of 'You' He left us breathless and hoping that the plot would not level down for season 2 of the series that has just premiered. Having seen the new chapters, we can already say that this new installment is much better than the previous one, more wild, with a finer black humor and a distribution That is remarkable. Finished, we now have our sights set on what will happen after an outcome that leaves the door open to a season 3 of 'You' on Netflix. The platform has not issued any confirmation, but judging by the criticism and success that, predictably, will have, we are almost certain that it will give the green light. If you have not yet marathoned the episodes that have just landed, we give you a brief guide with everything about this batch. If, on the contrary, you have devoured it, do not miss our analysis of what happened and the theories about what will happen in the face of its continuation. Obviously, from this moment on, it will be impossible not to do any 'SPOILER'. Then don't say we didn't warn you.

This will be season 3 of 'You' on Netflix

Before reflecting on a possible season 3 of 'You', pending confirmation by Netflix, We have to talk about what happened in this second. After the murder of Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Candace's threats (Ambyr Childers), Joe (Penn Badgley) You need to change the city and your destination is Los Angeles. There he begins a new life and, although initially it makes us think that something has changed, then we see that he remains the same psychopath who does not know how to live without love / new victim. The first thing he does is rent an apartment in a 'Melrose Place' type community, but without a pool, managed by a reporter called Delilah (Carmela Zumbado). This one has a sister, Ellie (Jenna Ortega) which will connect soon with the protagonist. Yes, he has a new protégé as he did in the first one with the neighbor's child. After staying, he looks for work and steals the identity of a poor hanger named Will.

Now how Will find a job where he meets Love (Victoria Pedretti), A sweet chef who will gradually show us her true face and freaks out because she is not very different from Goldberg's. Once all the cards are on the table (home, new job and love / Love) the game begins and is really gore. In this second season the crimes become more bloody and many scenes are not suitable for delicate stomachs. The cast of 'You' He is well chosen and his characters perfectly drawn, from the psychological point of view, especially Joe's, of which in this installment we know more data about his past life.

The plot does not decay, on the contrary, it is addictive and warms up until it culminates in an apotheosic and unexpected last chapter in which we discover the true Love. Finally, Joe goes unscathed from his actions and begins new life with his girl, in a wonderful house and with a baby on the way. What will happen?

Questions that will have to be answered in the third season of 'You'

To know what will happen we will have to wait for a third season of 'You'. These are the questions that must be resolved in new deliveries. The first is to see how the coexistence between Love and Will will be. Both are very unbalanced and the thing could end very badly. On the other hand, will the little one they expect will be born? We are not too clear. Joe / Will has all the ballots so that some fringe of his actions has become loose and ends in the eye of the hurricane. Finally and very important, who is your new neighbor and what will happen to her? In an interview given a few months ago to Cosmopolitan UK, Sera Gamble, creator of 'You' He said he already has new plots in mind: "We hope that many people watch the series and continue. I will say that we have an idea to Season 3 of 'You' which is so exciting that we can only talk about it. My fingers are crossed and I hope we have the opportunity to continue doing this show. "We too.