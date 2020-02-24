This is all we know about the spin-off of 'Vikings', 'Valhalla'

Share it:

Although it seemed that it would never happen, after six seasons 'Vikings' says goodbye to his audience. However, although the fiction that began starring Ragnar Lothbrok don't have more chapters, your story will still be alive thanks to the new spin-off what's wrong with it Michael Hirst in mind, 'Valhalla'. We have been hearing for months about this new series that will come to Netflix, but What will Valhalla go to? When can we see it? We review everything we know – and we will update as new developments arrive – of this new Nordic bet.

When and where does 'Valhalla' premiere?

Although the original series of History Channel has arrived by different chains depending on the country, in Spain it has been via TNT, its spin-off moves to Netflix, who will exclusively broadcast the series. As MGM television production and development president Steve Stark said, "Valhalla has been a labor of love for everyone involved. And as we look to the continuation of this great saga, we are excited to know that fans around the world they will have the opportunity to continue the series in their new home on Netflix. "

When do you think the giant of streaming launch 'Valhalla'? Unfortunately we have no news of a possible approximate date, yet. We do know, however, that this spin-off will have a total of 24 episodes.

The team behind 'Valhalla'

What we do know is that Netflix already has the project confirmed and with a good part of the creative team closed. First, the same creator of 'Vikings' leads this project, that is, Michael Hirst. He will act as screenwriter but also as executive producer with MGM Television. It will help you with the script and will work showrunner Jeb Stuart ('The fugitive'). As Hirst said in a statement, "Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new stories and a powerful vision. visceral to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known in history. "It is also confirmed Morgan O'Sullivan, executive co-producer on 'Vikings' that will repeat function in this spin-off.

When does 'Valhalla' occur?

This new series will transport us a century later of the events seen in 'Vikings'. Yes, we will travel 100 years to the future, about “1066 and the invasion of England by a descendant of Rollo”, Said Hirst. Here we will know the stories of great Vikings in history such as Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and King William the Conqueror.

What will be the plot of 'Valhalla'?

"One of the big problems is the Christianization of the pagan world”, Hirst was already advancing in statements included in Entertainment Tonight. "You are going to see Viking Christian armies fighting against Viking pagan armies, and that is really interesting"

For his part, "Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything fans love about the franchise," he said. Channing dungey, Netflix executive, in a statement. "Blunt and unstoppable action based on rich characters and dramatic narratives that illuminate family, loyalty and power" is what we are going to see.

Cast of 'Valhalla'

It is still too early to answer this question. Will we see any familiar face? Supposedly the story will pass 100 years later, and given the longevity of the time, it is more than unlikely that any of the characters we have met in 'Vikings' are still alive. However, we may see "familiar faces" as the creator of the series advanced.

Trailer and images of 'Valhalla'

We will update as soon as possible. There is still a long waiting time, as long as the mother series does not end until the beginning of 2021, surely Netflix does not present anything.