This is all we know about 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'

They are back, Bucky and Falcon They have gone one step further in their journey within the MCU with this new series that begins with the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame'. We have a successor in charge of Captain America. But what exactly will happen in 'Falcon and Winter Soldier? Who will accompany you on this new journey? Will we have cameos? As the novelties of the series that will open the catalog of new Marvel stories at Disney + arrive, we will complete the information we have.

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​Release date

It will be in August 2020 when 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​will debut, the first Marvel series created for the Disney platform. Although at first its premiere was scheduled for October, the house decided to advance it a couple of months, to everyone's delight. At the moment it has not been confirmed that the series will be delayed by the coronavirus.

To frame it within the MCU calendar, this series will arrive between 'Black Widow' and 'The Eternals', but it is not expected to be related to either of the two titles.

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​Shooting

Several titles have had their calendars altered in the face of the worldwide expansion of the Coronavirus: 'No time to die' has been delayed seven months; 'Mulán' has canceled its Chinese premiere – and presumably it will in more countries given the current situation -, 'Misión Imposible 7' has canceled its filming in Venice … and also 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'has been affected by the advance of the virus. Although its filming started last year in Atlanta and also went through Puerto Rico At the beginning of the year, the production schedule was planned to spend a week in Prague in March. However, this has been paralyzed, so, for the moment, production has not come to an end and we do not know when it will resume.

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​Synopsis

Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier unite in one global adventure that will test your skills – and your patience". Three brief lines that advance us that the two protagonists who closed 'Endgame' will follow the legacy that Capi left. Having the shield, "something" will appear that will drive you crazy. Here we scale two hypotheses. On the one hand, it has been confirmed that it will be an old enemy who will return for the series, the Baron Zemo, a villain who can perfectly make "lose patience to anyone". On the other hand, the US government is rumored to be not very amused, a priori, the fact that the new Captain America is black, which could explain the arrival in the MCU of the second Super Patriot, that is, U.S. Agent, who can also perfectly be like a grain in undesirable zones for the legitimate heir of the Capi shield who would see his hegemony in danger. Although we want to think that they end up being friends.

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​Cast

The series will star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who return to their roles on the big screen. But they are also joined in this new adventure by a familiar face and a novel face. On the one hand we will have back to Sharon carter, again played by Emily Van Camp, and we will meet John walker, better known as the USAgente, the second Super Patriot and the sixth Captain América, who will be played by Wyatt Russell. This new MCU character emerged from an experiment conducted by the United States government as a replacement for a Steve Rogers who decides to abandon the shield.

The villain of the story will be an acquaintance of the two Avengers: the Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). The character who managed to face Captain America and Iron Man, dividing the Avengers like no one else has done so far, we assume he will escape from his maximum security prison at some point putting our heroes back in trouble.

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​Director – Showrunner

The series is under the command of Kari Skogland and with a script of Derek Kolstad, scriptwriter of 'John Wick', from which we deduce that there will be good gangsters and guaranteed fight scenes.

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​Trailer

For now we have no trailer for 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'Just a small preview that we have seen in the Super Bowl:

And since less is nothing, we can get an idea of ​​how well the U.S. is fighting. Agent with this video of filming:

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​Images

It was his own Sebastian Stan who, through his account of Instagram, gave the audience a first image of the series. In it we can see the two protagonists posing in front of the camera in a long empty corridor. What do they expect? What have they seen? No idea.

And although there are no official images of the series, for now, we can enjoy the concept art that has been developed for the series, which lets us see what the suits of the two superheroes who will take over from Captain America as well as we can enjoy the new faces that have become part of the cast:



