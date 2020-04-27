This incredible city taken from an anime one of the Minecraft creations that you can never play

Share it:

You have to have an infamous amount of money to ask someone to build you a city to your liking and even with those you don't make sure that it is possible. But if you go to a virtual world like that of Minecraft, where there is no space limitation or building permits, there the thing changes and the imagination flies.

This colossal construction is the City of Orario, where the DanMachi anime takes place (abbreviated like this because nobody is able to pronounce Dungeon or Deai or Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka without a tooth falling out). The geniuses behind its construction belong to the Varuna group, where architects and desasaplanders work for private clients in creating impressive structures.

The painful thing about these fascinating creations is that they cannot be downloaded as they are commissioned by clients who have paid for them (and should not have paid little). This other recreation called "Aqua Princess" shows a beautiful underwater scene.

You can check their creations on their official website, but we warn you that it can be really hard to see these environments that we will not be able to explore because they are not open to everyone.

Although not all are totally out of our reach, in this store the team sells access to some of their creations for various prices. It is almost like buying an amusement park ticket that is installed on your computer and that you explore at home at pleasure.

A recent and much more open initiative is that of the free bookstore created within the game and desasaplanded to bring to countries with an oppressive regime a large collection of texts banned in those regions and written by authors censored, imprisoned or murdered for writing about the events. of these places.