This impressive model will be the replacement of Yanet García in ‘TODAY’

A few weeks ago, journalist Alex Kaffie revealed that Magda Rodríguez will continue to lead the production of “TODAY” this 2020.

However, Magda herself told Kaffie on her YouTube program "Sin Lisonja" that two drivers will not return next year: Mauricio Mancera and Yanet García.

Now, in his column on December 10 for El Heraldo de México, the journalist revealed who could be the next replacement for ‘La Chica del Clima’:

“The rumor reaches my ears that Aleira Avendaño will replace Yanet García in the Hoy program. Yes, my sources let me know that the nickname Queen of the Mini Waist will be the one who gives the weather section, starting in January, in the morning of Las Estrellas. ”

According to Kaffie, Avendaño will replace Yanet in the same weather section.

The woman who has more than 38 surgeries

The woman herself says she has undergone more than 38 plastic surgeries and has invested more than 4 million Mexican pesos.

Its waist is the most popular because it only measures 50 centimeters, but it has also operated the breasts, nose, lips and back.

He said that for 9 years, for 23 hours a day he used a punishing corset: “I only take it off to take a bath. You accustom the body to something, and the body reacts. ”

With information from El Heraldo de México.

