         This has been the most popular of Netflix in Spain in 2019, although the metric used already generates debate

2019, a year full of premieres, movies, series and documentaries, comes to an end. So, you should take a look at the statistics to see what content has been the most popular, and that's just what Netflix just did.

The company has published four listings on its official Twitter profile with the ten most prominent titles in each category, in addition to a brief explanation of the methodology that has been followed, which has not been without debate.





The Netflix methodology

From the platform expose that "these lists are based on the number of accounts that have seen at least two minutes of a series, movie or special in the first 28 days since its premiere on Netflix in 2019, "an amount of time that some users have considered little representative. Before the messages of these users, Netflix has explained that they use the first two minutes to "not discriminate against longer formats and that the result is as accurate as possible" and that "it is something common, similar to the time used, for example, by the BBC in its iPlayer rankings".

And, as we know, Netflix divides viewers into three categories: beginners (see two minutes of an episode or movie), observers (see at least 70% of a movie or series) and completers (those who watch at least 90% of a movie or series). The data is collected during the first seven days of release, although the first 28 days since the premiere are also contemplated.

In other words, the four Netflix rankings contemplate the data of the starters onwards. It is striking that there are lists several titles that have been released in December. They clarify from Netflix that, in that case, "include display predictions." They also emphasize that the lists are based only on titles "published on Netflix in Spain in 2019".

The most popular on Netflix in 2019

Once the methodology has been followed, let's see the most popular content of the platform. We will follow the same order that Netflix has used, namely: premieres, series, films Y documentaries:

The most popular releases on Netflix

'The paper house: Part 3'. 'The Witcher'. '6 in the shade' 'Elite: T2'. 'The Irish'. 'Stranger Things T3'. 'Triple Frontier'. 'Nonetheless' 'Criminals in the sea'. 'Sex Education'.

The most popular series on Netflix

'The paper house: Part 3'. 'The Witcher'. 'Elite: T2'. 'Stranger Things T3'. 'Sex Education'. 'The girls of the cable: T4'. 'The Umbrella Academy'. 'High seas: T1'. 'You: T2'. 'Hache'.

The most popular movies on Netflix

'6 in the shade'. 'The Irish'. 'Triple Frontier'. 'Nonetheless'. 'Criminals in the sea'. 'Isn't it romantic?' 'The perfect date'. 'Love in works'. 'Who would you take to a desert island?'. 'Tall Girl'.

