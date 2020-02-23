This has been the last and emotional day of filming

Share it:

It's over, final. 'Modern Family' will close its history with a double chapter, number 18 of his eleventh season. That will be next april 8. However, yesterday was the last day of filming. The actors and the team of one of the most successful and award-winning comedies in the history of television yesterday had their last day of work, their last day together giving life to characters who have grown and aged with them.

The moment, logically, was going to be emotional. But no one has been more excited than Sofia Vergara. While the majority of the cast has remained silent or has sent only a slight message on their networks, the Colombian has bombarded her Instagram with a barrage of photos and videos of this farewell.

First he said goodbye to the set and the entire main cast.

Later, she was excited in this video, in which the entire cast said goodbye by singing 'Time of your life' (Good Riddance) from Green Day.

Finally, all the cast and the huge team in the series says, literally, goodbye. They do it from the outskirts of the studio that has welcomed them during the 11 seasons.