Entertainment

This has been the last and emotional day of filming

February 22, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

It's over, final. 'Modern Family' will close its history with a double chapter, number 18 of his eleventh season. That will be next april 8. However, yesterday was the last day of filming. The actors and the team of one of the most successful and award-winning comedies in the history of television yesterday had their last day of work, their last day together giving life to characters who have grown and aged with them.

The moment, logically, was going to be emotional. But no one has been more excited than Sofia Vergara. While the majority of the cast has remained silent or has sent only a slight message on their networks, the Colombian has bombarded her Instagram with a barrage of photos and videos of this farewell.

First he said goodbye to the set and the entire main cast.

Later, she was excited in this video, in which the entire cast said goodbye by singing 'Time of your life' (Good Riddance) from Green Day.

READ:  Hunters, the new series of Al Pacino arrives at Amazon Prime Video this February

Finally, all the cast and the huge team in the series says, literally, goodbye. They do it from the outskirts of the studio that has welcomed them during the 11 seasons.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.