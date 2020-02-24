This has been the distribution of themes of the gala 7 of ‘OT 2020’

Share it:

The distribution of themes of the gala 07 of ‘OT 2020’ leaves only two duets and eight alone.

During the gala, the expelled was Anne, while the favorite was Gèrard.

Last Sunday was the gala 6 of ‘OT 2020’, at which time we arrived at the equator of the program with 11 contestants inside the academy. The public's favorite turned out to be Gèrard and, sadly, we fired Anne. And after a #galOT of the most controversial in social networks due to the surprise modification of the lyrics of ‘Volver’ by Estrella Morente, it was time to see what the ‘hits’ will be to liven up gala 7 of the ‘talent show’.

Noemí Galera communicated to the boys this Monday the distribution of issues and believe us, we are ALL more than satisfied with the selection. Because, hold on to the chair, Karol G's ‘Tusa’ theme will sound on stage, often ‘hype’!

The distribution of themes of gala 7 of ‘Operation triumph 2020’

For starters, the group song is one that we have been humming for a couple of weeks due to the excellent Super Bowl that JLo and Shakira performed. Get ready because the 11 throats will sing in unison the song ‘Waka Waka’ — tsamina mina eh eh—. Also, the duets begin to diminish and we begin to see the majority of the triumphs alone defending their themes, so in this gala we will only have two duet songs.

Group song: aka Waka Waka ’, by Shakira

Samantha: Human Only Human ’by Christina Perri

Anajú: ‘Tusa’, by Karol G and Nicki Minaj

Bruno: ‘I came to you’, from Muerdo

Hugo: ‘Genius’, by Sia, Labrinth and Diplo

Rafa: ‘I take the bag and throw myself’, by Astola

Maialen: ‘Walk with me’ by Julieta Venegas

Jesus: ‘Saturday night’ by Claudio Baglioni

Eva and Nía: “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Flavio and Gèrard: Gon Never Gonna Give You Up ’by Rick Astley

If you want to keep an eye on the moment in which the contestants received these issues, here is the video: