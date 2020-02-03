Entertainment

This has been the distribution of themes of the gala 4 of OT 2020

February 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Some fans of the format say they have not been hooked on this edition, but the truth is that it ends – as who says – to start, and gala 3 was a national and world trending topic. In the social networks it follows and comments, so we predict that it may happen as in Operation Triunfo 2017: from gala 4 the audience will rise.

And it is true that at that time the main factor was the great song of 'La la land', 'City of stars', which Alfred and Amaia played on piano and the subsequent 'shippeo' that was generated, but this year there is a lot of level and We are sure that this secondary 'aspectillo' will also be this year.

THE DISTRIBUTION OF THEMES OF THE OPERATION GALA 4 TRIUMPH 2020

After the corresponding 'choreography' that implies that everyone clap while they say the phrase in unison: "Cast of themes of gala 4 of Operation Triunfo 2020", we have known the songs that we will be humming during this week until Sunday. Because, he confesses, how many times did you sing in your mind last week the temazo group who interpreted in the gala 3? "And that's what I want, beeesos, that every morning you wake me up, beeesooos." (We have hit you: 'Kisses', from El Canto del Loco).

READ:  In which countries is Immaculate Conception Day celebrated?

There they go:

  • Group song: 'Tell it to life', by Rafa Romera (it is the theme that Rafa, a student of the academy) has composed.
  • Mailaen: 'Dynamite', from the Bienquerida.
  • Nick: Michael Jackson's 'Thiller'
  • Javy and Anaju: 'Eternal love', by Juan Gabriel.
  • Nía and Brino: 'Bad girls', by Dona Summer.
  • Gérard and Anne: 'Wicked game', by Chris Isaak.
  • Jesus and Rafa: 'Princesses', by Pereza.
  • Hugo and Eva: 'Waiting', by Nil Moliner and Bely based.
  • Flavio and Samantha: 'Call me maybe', by Carly Jay Jepsen.

    Which one do you prefer?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.