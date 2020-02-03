This has been the distribution of themes of the gala 4 of OT 2020

Share it:

Some fans of the format say they have not been hooked on this edition, but the truth is that it ends – as who says – to start, and gala 3 was a national and world trending topic. In the social networks it follows and comments, so we predict that it may happen as in Operation Triunfo 2017: from gala 4 the audience will rise.

And it is true that at that time the main factor was the great song of 'La la land', 'City of stars', which Alfred and Amaia played on piano and the subsequent 'shippeo' that was generated, but this year there is a lot of level and We are sure that this secondary 'aspectillo' will also be this year.

THE DISTRIBUTION OF THEMES OF THE OPERATION GALA 4 TRIUMPH 2020

After the corresponding 'choreography' that implies that everyone clap while they say the phrase in unison: "Cast of themes of gala 4 of Operation Triunfo 2020", we have known the songs that we will be humming during this week until Sunday. Because, he confesses, how many times did you sing in your mind last week the temazo group who interpreted in the gala 3? "And that's what I want, beeesos, that every morning you wake me up, beeesooos." (We have hit you: 'Kisses', from El Canto del Loco).

There they go:

Group song: 'Tell it to life', by Rafa Romera (it is the theme that Rafa, a student of the academy) has composed.

Mailaen: 'Dynamite', from the Bienquerida.

Nick: Michael Jackson's 'Thiller'

Javy and Anaju: 'Eternal love', by Juan Gabriel.

Nía and Brino: 'Bad girls', by Dona Summer.

Gérard and Anne: 'Wicked game', by Chris Isaak.

Jesus and Rafa: 'Princesses', by Pereza.

Hugo and Eva: 'Waiting', by Nil Moliner and Bely based.

Flavio and Samantha: 'Call me maybe', by Carly Jay Jepsen.

