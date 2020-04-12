this has been the different incarnations of evil in Gotham

Share it:

The movie that everyone talks about was about a guy who was never very normal and ended with green hair, painted lips and acting as master of chaos. With the arrival of 'Joker', Batman's nemesis became Gotham's most popular character. Is it the creation of Joaquin Phoenix the best version of the character?

A very upset clown

Lively, interactive, classic, joker, sadistic, depressive and always sick, the white-faced madman has been present in the bat-universe from day one, when they first met in the pages of the first issue of Batman back in 1940.

Inspired by Paul Leni's feature film 'The Man Who Laughs', the Joker character has been present in each and every translation of the Batman universe, so it's a good time to remember its most popular versions Now that the batman is gone, he is not expected after Ben Affleck's departure from the project that Warner and DC need more than the air they breathe.

Animated multi-format versions

Here the character only has one owner: Mark Hamill. The 'Star Wars' star has lent his voice to the character in the animated series, in animated films, in LEGO super villain video games, and in great Batman video games on the new platforms. If we have to choose only one of them, well, it is clear that we are left with the Bruce Timm series.

The guason

This noble title of superheroic evil is kept by the great work of Cesar Romero during the twenty-two episodes that he was in the mythical series starring Adam West. His hysterical and screwy past joker It was without a doubt the great inspiration for the next on the list.

"First"

Tim Burton decided that Jack Nicholson would be such a great Joker that he would have no choice but to place him first in the opening titles of his groundbreaking 1989 film. His 'Batman' changed the concept of superhero cinema that we had until then and is remembered for thirty years as the most classic of all.

The dark

The ill-fated Heath Ledger left behind a handful of stupendous performances and, according to much of the Internet, the best villain in DC history. Possibly it would also be from comics in the cinema if it were not for a certain Thanos who has been seen snapping his fingers through the universe. its demented thief without feelings and with a taste for pencils it will remain in the memory of all fans.

The emo

Jared Leto has a pretty unique career. Indie music star, Oscar-winning performer of the most independent cinema and headliner in festivals and major films, he also had time to get into the head of a Joker who was not favored for the tremendous collection of nonsense that was 'Suicide Squad'. That I am not saying it, that Warner is going to do a complete reboot of the film with a real screenwriter.

The one from Gotham

These from DC do not stitch without thread, and after the poster and trailer for the long-awaited film by Todd Phillips have decided that it was the best time to announce the pale little man with green hair that 'Gotham' will close, that series that many of us thought would be a good idea and that at the moment of truth almost none had time to watch.

The modern

If I think about the Phillips from a few years ago, it certainly didn't seem like the best option for a movie like the one that blew up the cinema in 2019. Potentially amazing, with big rotten apple scent and stinky alleys, what was in the hands of Phoenix and the director of 'Those University Spirits' took some Oscar and more than a billion dollars worldwide. The killing joke, yeah.