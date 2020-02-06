This Harley Quinn figure in Birds of Prey is the latest Hot Toys masterpiece

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today we have talked about an impressive figure of Thanos manufactured by the masters of Hot Toys and shortly after we bring you another piece with the fantastic finish that these manufacturers have accustomed us but changing Marvel for DC and Thanos for Harley Quinn, protagonist of the new Birds of prey.

This is the colorful and lively version of the DC character that we can see in Birds of Prey, Quinn's first solo movie although it is accompanied by other gang members of the DC universe. Obviously the figure is based on Margot Robbie to be totally faithful to the character that we can find in movie theaters. It has a total of 26 points of articulation, about 29 centimeters high and a good handful of accessories as you can see in the gallery.

Hot Toys plan is to have the figure ready for sale between the second and third quarter of 2021, so the wait will be long. At the moment there is no price set for the figure, but you can count on it will not be cheap.

In our review of Birds of prey we told you that: "Although it might seem that it was going to be a complete disaster because of its poor fit with the rest of the tone of the Worlds of DC Cinematic Universe, this Joker pole opposite Todd Philips manages to surprise and entertain in a film of duration like those of yesteryear , which passes quickly and, despite the detours of Harley Quinn as a narrator, is quite straightforward in a plot not original theft to the villain looking for the jewel. The action scenes supervised by Stahelski know how to make the most of the strengths of the different combat styles of each of the components of this peculiar group that we will see if it has continuity, since only Harley Quinn has a guaranteed presence in the future of DC".