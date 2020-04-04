         This great application of time is a good alternative to the disappearance of Dark Sky

Share it:

Shadow Weather is a simple weather application that hides a remarkable number of options, including different radars. It works very well, it is quite transparent in terms of privacy and its design is extremely attractive: Shadow Weather is a weather app for Android that is worth taking a look at.

Finding the best balance in an application of time is usually not easy since this it must be attractive, reliable and with a wide variety of data. And we have a little known choice that we recommend: Shadow Weather. It has everything you need to know the weather forecast, also weather alerts. And you can access the Dark Sky data, even if the application is going to disappear after the purchase of said service by Apple.

Clean interface, lots of data and radars

The weather application that we are talking about has a few months in the Google Play store, although it has just been updated in April with notable improvements, such as the interaction with radars. It has two sources of meteorological data: the aforementioned Dark Sky and AerisWeather, so Shadow Weather will remain operational even when Apple cuts the Dark Sky tap (late 2021).

Shadow Weather maintains a minimalist interface with the option to customize the style with light and dark theme; in addition to being able to choose between various color accents. It offers a cover where the current time stands out in the first instance with large, representative icons. It has an hourly forecast and also a 10-day forecast.

We can access the forecast by hour and day with the different expected weather values, all detailed with text. In addition, the application offers an hourly column for each advance day where you can see the weather oscillation throughout the day, all with the detail of including the sunrise and sunset. And radars with several layers to choose from are not missed; with two very curious options: the time it will take for the next appointments in the agenda (access to the calendar is required) and a particular storm compass.

The Shadow Weather app is free for most functions. It includes ads and some options escape the Premium function, such as radars. This Premium function is by subscription (1.09 euros per month), but it can be activated for a free day watching an advertising video. As main drawback we must highlight that Shadow weather is in english, at least for now. Of course, it is understood without too much trouble since a good part of the elements are graphical and numerical.