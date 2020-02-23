This fantastic montage imagines Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman in The Batman

Share it:

Recently we had the opportunity to see the new Dark Knight costume in The batman both by official channels and by images taken during the filming of the film. What we have not seen yet is Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

The artist Tiago Ribeiro shared a quite successful montage in which he imagines the actress in a Catwoman costume based on the most classic aspects of the villain / heroine of DC.

The assembly is a false camera test trying to emulate the real test that Matt Reeves published at the time to publicize the appearance of the Batman suit that Robert Pattinson will wear during the film.

The actress has long since revealed that she had already tried on the definitive dress and that she was very excited and quite nervous about playing such an iconic role in the history of the comic. At the time he said this about the power that this character has:

Femininity means power and I think it is a different kind of power than masculine. That is something that I think is really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very masculine power and Catwoman represents a very feminine power, a little more complicated. And softer too. I like the idea that you can be gentle, you can be delicate, and still be very powerful and very dangerous.

Together with Pattinson and Kravitz we will see Colin Farrel as Penguin, Paul Dano as Enigma, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, John Turturro as Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and more stars that will give life to a new story of Batman in the cinema, theoretically without connection with any other that has been previously counted on the big screen.