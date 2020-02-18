This fantastic illustration pays tribute to the two identities of Black Widow

Share it:

Superhero moviegoers are very likely to be familiar with BossLogic, alias of a fairly prolific illustrator who is always there when it comes to putting face to that rumor about that actress who could play that role or that hero that could debut in this other extended universe of comics taken to the movies.

The artist's last great work has been an illustration with which he pays tribute to Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, lethal Russian spy and member of the organization that manages themes of monsters, mutants, aliens and beings from other dimensions inside and outside the Earth's orbit, The Avengers.

With this work, the artist represents Natasha's double life, exposing her facet as a murderer trained in the Soviet Union and also as a defender of justice under the identity we all know.

A version of this illustration is even for sale where we can see Black Widow dancing in a collapsed place, sheathed in her combat suit and surrounded with her usual weapons, a pair of sticks and two guns.

Recently, Instagram has published a collection of illustrations that share its own style. In them you can see heroes like Spider-Man and Captain Marvel, but also others like this Goku.

It is usually advisable to follow BossLogic in their social networks if you like illustrations related to the world of superheroes, action movies or the characters of today's popular culture and entertainment in general.