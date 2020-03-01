This das look ’of Kim Kardashian in the Balenciaga parade is meat of meme

Share it:

Dear Cosmo ‘girl’, what would happen to us without the Fashion Weeks? The 'front row' of the catwalks is one of our favorite scenarios because there is ALWAYS news. Recall, for example, the encounter between Rosalia and Drake during the Nike parade in New York. Not to mention the ‘street style’, from which we sometimes take ‘lookazos’ as an inspiration, but most of the time what we do is laugh for a while with the costumes people wear to watch a parade. Anyway … fashion.

Well today we have discovered something new: if you put together any Fashion and Kardashian Week The result of the equation is a bombshell. That we do not say, they are empirical data, it is science: Kardashian + Fashion Week = Bombazo! 💥 This is the mathematical formula and we will show it to you.

The ‘look’ that Kim Kardashian has taken to the Balenciaga parade defies any kind of logic

Kim Kardashian She went to the Balenciaga parade in Paris with her husband Kanye West today. But he didn't do it anyway. The 'celebrity' decided to stuff herself (we are sorry, but we cannot use another word to describe this action) in very tight pants that left no room for imagination (or breathing, we can imagine …) thus challenging any kind of logic . How can those curves fit so well placed in that tiny and seemingly uncomfortable suit? We are still trying to explain it to us, but we don't find an answer for many times that we see the photo. Judge it yourself:

Let's see, with the closet that woman should have, didn't she have anything a little more comfortable and flattering? And what we do not understand is why Twitter is not already doing the corresponding memes It occurs to us to add the phrase "may the force be with you", because that ‘Look’ It could be the perfect outfit for a Star Wars character. From here we make a request for you to get down to work with that meme, 'por favor'.