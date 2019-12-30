This could be the definitive proof that Gigi Hadid and Zayn are once again a couple

Share it:

The couple, who broke last year, have returned to resume contact and are in 'cordial terms'.

This situation coincides with the recent rupture of the model with Tyler Cameron.

This 2019 could end with good news after all the number of celebrity couples that have broken this year. And, it seems, Gigi Hadid Y Zayn Malik they have returned to resume contact fluidly after their breakup in March 2018. This is what the American media assures ‘E! News ’a source close to the couple who says that both are happy to speak again after the model broke its ephemeral relationship with Tyler Cameron last October. There will be reconciliation? Only time can get us out of doubt.

It was also the same source that ensures that, MOMENTALLY, there is no evidence that they have resumed the relationship, but that "Gigi has always had Zayn in a special place since they both lived a long history together." Specifically since November 2015, when the tandem ‘Zaygi’ – as the media dubbed it – established itself as one of the most profitable and notorious couples in Hollywood. Now maybe where there was fire, ashes remain.

Let's see, we recognized that together we freaked out a lot. Neilson BarnardELLEMEN

The relationship has also resumed through Instagram

The fact is that, whether or not they return in the future, both the interpreter and the model have shown a special affection and extraordinary respect, affection they have manifested in public whenever they have had the occasion. So what is currently between the two? It was the source of ‘E! News ’which brought us out of doubt with another statement:

“Both went through a phase in which they decided to distance themselves and cut off all communication, but now they have resumed conversations. She supports him in everything he does. They chat here and there, but all very casual ”

So this ‘comeback’ could be just a mature and excellent friendly approach, something that could go further – or not – but that makes us happy beforehand. Finally, as we can see on Instagram, Hadid has liked a photo of Malik for the first time in a long time … maximum fantasy!