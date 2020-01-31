This book of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’ is only suitable for superfans

Share it:

After seeing the last chapter of the new season of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’ We do not know if we go to pray to Hell, become heathen or even make a visit to heaven because it is so final! But quiet, we have not come to gut any spoiler of season 3 (although it would be a wonderful sin to commit), but to show you a treasure about the Netflix series that perhaps you did not know and is only suitable for someone as superfan as you .

As you probably know, the story created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is the TV adaptation of a comic published in 2014. This comic arose through another titled ‘Afterlife with Archie’ from the publisher Archie comics, that of ‘Riverdale’, where Sabrina played an important role in it. Seeing the success he had, they decided to start writing a story with the witch as the protagonist, so!‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’ has her own book! ORWe have obviously found it for you, in order to make the Calvary known as wait-for-the-season-4 a little more enjoyable.

The book of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’ that you want to have

THE SCALOFRIANTES ADVENTURES OF SABRINA. VOLUME 1 Editorial Standard

amazon.es € 18.52

With illustrations by Robert Hack, hardcover and 160 comic pages, the first volume (and the only one at the moment) of the book of your favorite Netflix series is composed. The first pages tell just the moment when Sabrina has to decide if she becomes a witch or just a human. Yes, we know that you know perfectly what comes next but, as a good fan you are, we know you're dying to read it, see the illustrations in the book … We already have it!