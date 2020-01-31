Entertainment

This book of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’ is only suitable for superfans

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

    After seeing the last chapter of the new season of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’ We do not know if we go to pray to Hell, become heathen or even make a visit to heaven because it is so final! But quiet, we have not come to gut any spoiler of season 3 (although it would be a wonderful sin to commit), but to show you a treasure about the Netflix series that perhaps you did not know and is only suitable for someone as superfan as you .

    As you probably know, the story created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is the TV adaptation of a comic published in 2014. This comic arose through another titled ‘Afterlife with Archie’ from the publisher Archie comics, that of ‘Riverdale’, where Sabrina played an important role in it. Seeing the success he had, they decided to start writing a story with the witch as the protagonist, so!‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’ has her own book! ORWe have obviously found it for you, in order to make the Calvary known as wait-for-the-season-4 a little more enjoyable.

    The book of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’ that you want to have

    THE SCALOFRIANTES ADVENTURES OF SABRINA. VOLUME 1

    THE SCALOFRIANTES ADVENTURES OF SABRINA. VOLUME 1

    Editorial Standard
    amazon.es

    € 18.52

    With illustrations by Robert Hack, hardcover and 160 comic pages, the first volume (and the only one at the moment) of the book of your favorite Netflix series is composed. The first pages tell just the moment when Sabrina has to decide if she becomes a witch or just a human. Yes, we know that you know perfectly what comes next but, as a good fan you are, we know you're dying to read it, see the illustrations in the book … We already have it!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.