This beautiful statue of Nico Robin shows his esteem for Luffy

The series of ONE PIECE has just celebrated 20 years since the publication of the anime, and in the Tokyo Tower of the Japanese capital an incredible exhibition was set up for the occasion, complete with life-size statues, original storyboards and reproductions of all kinds.

In the image you can find at the bottom of the page you can admire the care taken by the authors of the exhibition in reproducing one of the members of the Mugiwara. The user @Chromatomato wanted to underline how the figure, probably life-size, of Nico Robin, has been reproduced so well as to convey the esteem and respect that the former Miss All Sunday has towards her captain, Monkey D. Luffy.

There saga of Enies Lobby, where the truth about Robin is discovered, is certainly among the most moving and touching of the entire epic created by the master Eiichiro Oda, characterized by unique and memorable moments. Luffy even challenges the World Government to save Nico Robin, convincing her to scream to want to live, getting rid of the shadow of her past forever.

Luffy is not new to these actions, he is ready to defend the members of his crew with all his might, without whom he would never have been able to become a pirate with a size of 1.5 billion Berry, and consequently an emperor, a very important title in the world of ONE PIECE.